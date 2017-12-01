FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's GDP grows 0.1 percent in Q3 after upward Q2 revision
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Brazil's GDP grows 0.1 percent in Q3 after upward Q2 revision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic recovery extended in the third quarter due to a long-awaited pickup in investments, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Friday, although growth slowed from upwardly revised second-quarter figures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.1 percent from the prior three months, below the 0.3 percent median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 0.7 percent expansion in the second quarter, according to the latest IBGE data, well above previously reported growth of 0.2 percent.

GDP grew 1.4 percent from the third quarter of 2016, higher than the median 1.3 percent pace forecast in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alison Williams)

