BRASILIA, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely cut interest rates once more in May to a new record low to assure inflation will accelerate towards its target, but could stand pat if downside price pressures fade, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday.

In a Senate hearing, Goldfajn repeated that keeping interest rates on hold after the May meeting seems “appropriate.” The benchmark Selic interest rate currently stands at a record-low 6.50 percent. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)