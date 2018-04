SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy could expand more than the central bank’s 2.6 percent forecast in 2018, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday, though the official estimate is “well-calibrated.”

Speaking in an event in São Paulo, Goldfajn said that the nation’s recovery from the deepest recession in decades still looks consistent despite recent volatility in economic activity readings. (Reporting by Laís Martins; Writing by Bruno Federowski)