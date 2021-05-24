Brazil central bank to raise 2021 GDP growth forecast towards 4% -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will revise up its 3.5% economic growth forecast for this year towards 4%, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday, following a surprisingly strong performance in the first quarter.

In an online event hosted by private equity firm EB Capital, Campos Neto also said he anticipates a huge acceleration in Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccination program in June, and noted that inflation expectations are rising due to a mix of fiscal, political and technical factors. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte Editing by Chris Reese)