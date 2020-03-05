Brazil's low growth is "not normal", keeps treasury secretary up at night

BRASILIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s low economic growth is not normal for a developing country and is keeping Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida up at night, he said on Thursday.

“As a country, we are experiencing enormous difficulties. I do not sleep soundly, I am very concerned, we still have very low growth,” Almeida said at an event in Brasilia, a day after figures showed that the economy grew 1.1% last year, the slowest in three years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Peter Graff Writing by Jamie McGeever)