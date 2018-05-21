Brazil must be 'careful' in assessing fuel tax cuts -finmin

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil must act carefully when deciding whether to cut fuel taxes to curb a recent spike in fuel prices given a lack of “flexibility” on the fiscal side, Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Monday.

Mines and Energy Minister Wellington Moreira Franco said on Friday that the government was discussing possible tax cuts to reduce fuel prices. In a conference call with journalists, Guardia said there has yet to be a decision on the matter. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)