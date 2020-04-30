Bonds News
Brazil central bank could print money, buy domestic debt -Economy Minister Guedes

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that the central bank could print money and buy domestic government debt, effectively monetizing the debt without creating inflation, as a potential tool in its crisis-fighting arsenal.

“In a situation where inflation virtually goes to zero, interest rates collapse and there is what we call a liquidity trap, the central bank can indeed issue a lot of currency and even buy domestic debt,” Guedes said in a live parliamentary committee hearing.

“We are attentive to all possibilities,” he added. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever)

