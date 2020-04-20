Bonds News
April 20, 2020 / 9:43 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Brazil economy could post 'V-shaped' recovery - Economy Minister Guedes

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the economy could post a ‘V-shaped’ recovery later this year and avoid depression, although the hit to growth from the COVID-19 crisis could swell the government’s primary budget deficit to 8% of gross domestic product.

Speaking in a live online event hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual, Guedes also said he is convinced government spending will get back to normal next year, and that a resumption in investment will be crucial to the economy’s recovery. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)

