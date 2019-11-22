Bonds News
November 22, 2019 / 3:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil Economy Minister Guedes sees interest rates continuing to fall

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian interest rates, already at a record low 5.00%, are expected to continue falling, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, noting that this, and a rebound in economic growth, will spur long-term investment in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Guedes also said the economy is currently expanding at a rate of “well over” 1%, and that growth next year will certainly be twice as fast as this year.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

