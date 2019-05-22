Bonds News
May 22, 2019 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil privatization proceeds so far this year at $2.7 bln -minister

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has privatized state assets to the tune of 11 billion reais ($2.74 billion) since taking office in January and aims to reach 100 billion reais, using the proceeds to pay down debt, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Brasilia at a conference on pension reform, Guedes said he is certain Brazil’s political class will step up to the plate and approve the government’s social security reforms, which aim to save 1 trillion reais over ten years. ($1 = 4.0188 reais) (Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

