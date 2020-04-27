Brazil's Guedes, Campos Neto present united front on fiscal discipline

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Monday stressed the need to maintain fiscal discipline even as a surge in crisis-fighting spending is set to blow the government’s budget deficit to record levels.

Presenting a united front in Brasilia alongside President Jair Bolsonaro amid rising political, economic and market volatility, Guedes also said national public spending programs are a thing of the past and that the government will return to its economic reform agenda later this year.