BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that he expects Brazil’s economy to grow by more than 2% in 2020, contradicting a rapidly growing number of analysts who see a slower expansion.

Guedes said that 1.1% economic growth for 2019 was within expectations, downplaying the gross domestic product (GDP) figures released earlier in the day that were the weakest in three years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayers; writing by Jake Spring )