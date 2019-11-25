Brazil's Guedes: not worried by deficit, currency fluctuations

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the Brazilian economy is starting to recover, the currency is strong and he is not concerned about exchange rate fluctuations that saw the real close the day at its weakest against the U.S. dollar.

Guedes, who is due to meet on Tuesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, told reporters there is no reason for concern about the Brazilian government’s current account deficit, which has widened to 3% of GDP, its widest since 2015. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)