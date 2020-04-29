Bonds News
April 29, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Guedes sees 130 bln reais aid for local authorities

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday crisis-fighting aid worth 120-130 billion reais ($22-$23.6 bln) will be made available to states and municipalities, and that a nationwide program has so far saved around 4.3 million jobs.

Speaking in a live online debate hosted by Mercado & Consumo, Guedes also said that of the 1 trillion reais of credit lines made available, just over 400 bln reais have been tapped.

$1 = 5.50 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below