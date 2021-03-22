COVID-19 second wave to hit Brazil tax revenues in April -economy minister

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned on Monday the economic impact from a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be seen in tax revenue data for April, perhaps as early as the second half of March.

Speaking in a virtual press conference after February’s record revenue figures were released, Guedes said a nationwide mass vaccination program against the virus must be accelerated to ensure people can return to work safely, especially the working classes and lower income earners. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte Editing by Chris Reese)