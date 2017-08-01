FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 14 days

UPDATE 1-Brazil's industrial output remains steady in June

2 Min Read

 (Adds table, background)
    BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output
remained steady in June, data showed on Tuesday, beating
expectations for a small drop while underscoring that a
tentative economic recovery remains fragile.
    Industrial production was expected to drop 0.4 percent from
May after seasonal adjustments, according to a Reuters poll. It
was the third consecutive month in which manufacturers and
miners outperformed market expectations.
    Production in June grew 0.5 percent from a year earlier,
slowing from an increase of 4.1 percent in May.
    Output grew sequentially in 12 of the 24 sectors covered by
IBGE. Automobile production fell 3.9 percent, paring back part
of the strong performance at the start of the year. Food
processing rose 4.5 percent, IBGE said.
    Brazil's economy is expected to grow just 0.3 percent in
2017 after two years of deep recession, according to a weekly
central bank poll of economists on Monday. 
    Industrial output, which has fallen back to 2009 levels, is
forecast to grow 0.8 percent in 2017.
    
 (Percent change)                                m/m     y/y
 Capital goods                                   0.3     0.3
 Intermediate goods                              0.1     0.9
 Consumer goods                                 -1.1    -0.6
 Durable consumer goods                         -6.0     5.0
 Semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods    -0.5    -1.8
 Industrial output                               0.0     0.5
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

