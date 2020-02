BRASILIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 1.1% last year, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the first annual drop in three years.

This follows annual growth of 2.5% in 2017 and 1.0% in 2018, although the decline was far less severe than the 6.4% plunge in 2016, the last time Brazil recorded a fall in output. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)