UPDATE 1-Brazil industrial output breaks four-month streak of gains in Aug

(Updates throughout with additional information, context) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output fell unexpectedly in August, snapping four straight months of gains as weather hampered sugar production, underscoring the sector's uneven recovery from the deepest recession in a century. Industrial output fell 0.8 percent from July after seasonal adjustments, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. Economists had expected a flat reading, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. Scarce rains in the center-south drove sugar cane processors to anticipate crushing activity in the prior months, weighing on August output. Food production fell 5.5 percent, following a 9.3 percent increase in the prior three months. But auto production continued to rise in the month, suggesting the outlook for a gradual improvement in manufacturing activity remains intact. "This drop does not break the trend, it looks more like a concentrated, one-off decline," IBGE economist André Macedo said. Industrial output rose 4 percent in August from the year before, below economists' median forecast for a 4.8 percent increase. The report highlights the differing fortunes for manufacturers and consumers in Latin America's largest economy. Plagued by bloated inventories and heavy debt, industrial firms have generally lagged a recent pickup in consumer spending fueled by lower interest rates and slow inflation. A central bank weekly survey of economists forecast industrial output rising 1.05 percent in 2017 and 2.40 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Susan Thomas)