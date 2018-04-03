UPDATE 1-Brazil industry expands in Feb at slowest pace in 5 months

(Recasts throughout, adds details on data, context) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output expanded in February at the slowest pace in five months, underscoring an uneven pace of economic recovery in the first quarter of the year. Production rose 2.8 percent from the year before, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, far below the median 4.0 percent estimate in a Reuters survey of economists. Only one of the 17 respondents in the poll, Haitong, had predicted a smaller increase, a sign that there is still scope for disappointment even after the economy emerged from its deepest recession in decades. Record-low interest rates and slow inflation have boosted consumer spending in Latin America's largest economies, but companies are still grappling with idle capacity and heavy debt. This should keep the central bank on track to cut interest rates in May to a new all-time low following an unexpected dovish turn in its communication in the wake of stubbornly low inflation. A 16.8 percent increase in vehicle sales drove the bulk of the industry's expansion in February, IBGE said. Meanwhile, sales of televisions, sound systems and other entertainment products soared 41.1 percent as consumers rushed to the stores ahead of the World Cup in June. Industrial output rose 0.2 percent from January, reversing the previous month's contraction but undershooting a 0.55 percent consensus estimate for the second month in a row. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)