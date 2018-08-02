UPDATE 1-Brazil's June industrial rebounds from strike-driven rout

(Adds data details, economist comment) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output rose in June at the fastest pace on record, data showed on Thursday, rebounding from a rout the month before due to a nationwide truckers' strike. Still, the increase was below analyst expectations, reinforcing the outlook for a slow recovery from the deepest recession in decades. Industrial production expanded 13.1 percent in June from May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the highest reading since records began in 2002. It declined 11 percent in May, according to newly-revised data, compared with a previously reported 10.9 percent decline. Output rose 3.5 percent from a year ago, IBGE added. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 14.1 percent monthly increase and a 4.55 percent annual rise. "The outlook is still the same, but production stepped up to offset the shock triggered by the strike," IBGE economist André Macedo said. Truckers protesting against high diesel prices blocked major highways in the final weeks of May, nearly paralyzing key corporate sectors and driving widespread product shortages. The central bank acknowledged on Wednesday that the strike would likely further curb Brazil's economic recovery, while only bumping up inflation temporarily. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Susan Thomas)