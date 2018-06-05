UPDATE 1-Ethanol props up Brazil industry output more than expected in April

(Recasts throughout with details, context) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Ethanol production propped up Brazil's industrial output more than expected in April as the sugarcane harvest kicked off, in a welcome sign to the ailing manufacturers after three straight months of underwhelming production. Industrial output rose 0.8 percent from a month earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, surpassing the median 0.5 percent estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. It was the strongest pace of growth since December 2017, owing most to a 5.2 percent increase in production of coke, oil derivatives and biofuels, IBGE economist André Macedo said. Output rose 8.9 percent from the year before, compared to a consensus estimate of 7.7 percent. That should provide some relief from fears of a slowdown early in the second quarter as Latin America's largest economy pushes through with an uneven recovery. Yet the short-term outlook for Brazil's industry looks bleak, after a nationwide truckers' strike paralyzed several key corporate sectors in the final weeks of May, bumping up input costs and driving several economists to cut their gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts. A private survey showed last week that Brazil's manufacturing activity cooled in May, weighed down by a weaker currency and uncertainty around this year's presidential elections. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)