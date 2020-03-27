Brazil March industrial confidence posts biggest fall in five years -FGV

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial confidence posted its biggest fall in five years in March, a survey showed on Friday, an early indication of the negative impact coronavirus will have on Latin America’s largest economy.

The Fundacao Getulio Vargas’s national industrial confidence index fell to 97.5 in March from 101.4 the month before, marking the biggest month-on-month decline since March 2015 when the country was entering a deep recession.

“Perceptions around demand and the current business climate suggest industrial production may have already been impacted,” said Renata de Mello Franco, economist at FGV-IBRE.

“In addition, the sharp deterioration in expectations, especially for durable consumer goods, highlights the uncertainty ahead in the coming months.”

Brazil’s central bank said on Thursday it expects industry to shrink 0.5% this year instead of growing by 2.9% as it had predicted three months ago. The outlook for manufacturing was slashed to -1.3% from +2.1%, and for civil construction to -0.5% from +3.0%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)