BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s industrial production fell 1.3 percent in March from the month before, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, the biggest fall in six months and larger than economists had expected.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists was for a month-on-month decline of 0.7 percent. The annual rate of decline was 6.1 percent, IBGE said, also more than forecast and the biggest fall since May last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)