Brazil sets 2022 inflation target at 3.5%

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top economic policy body on Thursday set its inflation target for 2022 at 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

The National Monetary Council’s target is in line with policymakers’ view that inflation will gradually slow over the coming years. The targets for this year, next year and 2021 were kept at 4.25%, 4.00%, and 3.75%, respectively, all with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error.