Brazil's Goldfajn says inflation heading up toward target

March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday that inflation was heading toward the offical target and possible developments abroad could give prices in Brazil an extra boost.

Goldfajn added that it was“good” to start 2018 with inflation below the official target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, because if it were above the range, the nation’s monetary policy would need to react.

“It’s good to start 2018 with inflation below target, and not above the target, because it’s easier to deal with. Inflation pushing the upper limit would imply that you’d need to react with more emphasis,” he said at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Taís Haupt; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)