SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation as measured by the IPCA consumer price index stood at 0.26% in June over May, according to government statistics agency IBGE on Friday.

In the 12 months to June, Brazil recorded 2.13% inflation, roughly in line with a Reuters poll of economists which had predicted prices increasing by 2.16%. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by John Stonestreet)