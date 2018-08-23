UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation cools in mid-August as strike effect fades

(Recasts throughout with details, context) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation cooled in mid-August, largely in line with expectations, as pressure stemming from a nationwide truckers' strike earlier in the year faded. The reading highlights the challenges facing the central bank as it tries to kick start price hikes in a weak economy. Brazil's tepid economic recovery is likely to prompt the bank to hold interest rates at an all-time low for quite a while. Consumer prices tracked by the benchmark IPCA index rose 0.13 percent from the month before, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the smallest monthly increase since the end of March. That brought the year-over-year rate down to 4.30 percent from 4.48 percent at the end of July, edging further below the midpoint of the central bank's target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Economists polled by Reuters had expected rates of 0.11 and 4.27 percent, respectively. The results suggest product shortages stemming from the late-May trucker protests, which blocked key roadways and plugged flows to major industries, have nearly normalized. The deceleration could have been even steeper had it not been for scarce rains, which weighed on hydropower generation and pushed up electricity costs 3.59 percent. Meanwhile, double-digit unemployment rates and widespread idle capacity among companies have kept a lid on underlying price pressures even as the Brazilian real plummeted to a 2-1/2 year low, bumping up import costs. Economists say that should give the central bank wide space to hold rates to support the sluggish economic recovery, which is likely to curb any pass-through of a weaker currency to inflation. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Frances Kerry)