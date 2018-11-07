UPDATE 1-Brazil Oct inflation accelerates less than expected

(Recasts throughout with details, context) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate accelerated less than expected in October, bolstering the case for the central bank to wait longer before hiking interest rates. Consumer prices tracked by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.56 percent in the 12 months through October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, barely above the 4.53 percent mid-October rate. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 4.66 percent increase. Even that smaller-than-expected headline number likely overstates inflationary pressures. Much of the increase stemmed from higher food and energy prices, notoriously volatile categories which are not very sensitive to monetary policy. So-called core inflation, which strips the index of volatile components, is hovering around 3.5 percent, far below the central bank's 4.5 percent target for 2018 and 4.25 percent for 2019. That is likely to allow the bank to keep rates at an all-time low in the short term, adding support to an underwhelming economic recovery. The IPCA index rose 0.45 percent from September, IBGE said, compared to a median 0.55 percent estimate. Below is the result for each price category: October September - Food and beverages 0.59 0.10 - Housing 0.14 0.37 - Household articles 0.76 0.11 - Apparel 0.33 -0.02 - Transport 0.92 1.69 - Health and personal care 0.27 0.28 - Personal expenses 0.25 0.38 - Education 0.04 0.24 - Communication 0.02 -0.07 - IPCA 0.45 0.48 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)