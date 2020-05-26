Brazil FDI collapse in April likely reflects deals on hold - cenbank director

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - The sharp fall in foreign direct investment into Brazil last month to just $234 million was likely the result of companies postponing operations due to the heightened uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, central bank head of statistics Fernando Rocha said on Tuesday.

Rocha was speaking to reporters after the release of April’s balance of payments data in which the central bank also said that FDI inflows in the first three weeks of May totaled $1.3 billion, and were on track to reach $1.5 billion this month. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)