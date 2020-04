BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Friday it expects foreign direct investment into the country to total $1.5 billion in April, which would mark a sharp reduction from the $7.62 billion inflow registered last month.

The central bank also said it expects Brazil to post a current account surplus of $2 billion in April, which would be the second consecutive surplus following last month’s $868 million surplus. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)