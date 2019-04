BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s public investment could fall below 0.5 percent of gross domestic product this year if weak revenues force the government to put the squeeze on discretionary spending, the Treasury said on Monday.

This would be the lowest ever level of public spending as a share of the economy, and would represent a continued decline from 0.7 percent of GDP last year and 1.7 percent of GDP in 2014, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)