Brazil economy adds 173,139 payroll jobs in February -ministry

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil added a net 173,139 payroll jobs in February, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday, more than double forecasts and up sharply from the month before.

It was the best result for the month of February since 2014, and the sixth-strongest level of formal job creation for any month since 1992, the ministry said. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for an increase of 82,000 jobs. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Susan Thomas)