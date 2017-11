BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy added a net 76,599 payroll jobs in October, data from the Labor Ministry showed on Monday, the seventh consecutive month of gains and the largest gain since the streak began.

In the first 10 months of 2017, Brazil opened a net 302,189 payroll jobs, as the economy emerges from Brazil’s deepest recession on record. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Editing by Jonathan Oatis)