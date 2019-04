BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy shed a net 43,196 jobs in March, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, a surprisingly soft figure that underscores the fragility of the labor market and weakness of the wider economic recovery more generally.

The median estimate of a Reuters poll of economists was for a net addition of 79,000 jobs. In the first three months of the year, the economy created a net 179,543 new jobs, the Economy Ministry said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)