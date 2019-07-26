Bank lending in Brazil rises 0.4% in June - central bank

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.4% in June from the previous month at 3.296 trillion reais ($873 billion), representing some 47.2% of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Friday.

Loan defaults edged down to 3.8% from 3.9% in May, while lending spreads widened to 31.5 percentage points from 31.1 percentage points the month before.

In the first half of the year, the total stock of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1.2%, the central bank said. ($1 = 3.7750 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jonathan Oatis)