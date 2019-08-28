Bonds News
August 28, 2019 / 6:39 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Brazil bank lending down, default ratio up in July - central bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil fell 0.2% in July from the previous month to 3.290 trillion reais ($793 billion), representing some 46.9% of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Loan defaults edged up to 4.0% from 3.8% in June, while lending spreads widened to 31.6 percentage points from 31.5 percentage points the month before, the central bank said.

$1 = 4.15 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

