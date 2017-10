BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank lending slipped 0.1 percent in August from the previous month due to a drop in loans to companies, while defaults remained flat at a six-month low, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Defaults of 90 days or more, a benchmark gauge for loan delinquencies, came in at 5.6 percent of non-earmarked, outstanding credit last month, the bank said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)