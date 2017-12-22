FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 22, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

Brazil bank lending up 0.4 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.4 percent in November from the previous month, the central bank said on Friday, as defaults and loan spreads fell.

Outstanding loans totaled 3.064 trillion reais ($924 billion), down 1.4 percent from the year before. Loan defaults slipped 0.1 percentage point from October to 5.3 percent, while lending spreads fell to 34.2 percent.

$1 = 3.32 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.