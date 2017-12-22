Brazil bank lending up 0.4 pct in November

BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.4 percent in November from the previous month, the central bank said on Friday, as defaults and loan spreads fell.

Outstanding loans totaled 3.064 trillion reais ($924 billion), down 1.4 percent from the year before. Loan defaults slipped 0.1 percentage point from October to 5.3 percent, while lending spreads fell to 34.2 percent.