January 29, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil bank lending up in December, ends 2017 lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose in December from November but still fell in 2017, underscoring the credit market’s slow recovery from the deepest recession in decades.

Outstanding loans rose 0.7 percent in December to 3.086 trillion reais, capping a 0.6 percent decline in the year, the central bank said. Still, loan defaults fell 0.4 percentage point from the month before to 4.9 percent, the lowest since September 2015. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

