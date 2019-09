BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Loan defaults in Brazil rose to 4.0% in August, the central bank said on Wednesday, up from 3.9% the month before and the highest level since January.

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1.1% in August from the previous month to 3.3 trillion reais ($788 billion), while lending spreads held steady at 31.6 percentage points, the central bank said. ($1 = 4.1850 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)