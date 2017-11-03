FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Meirelles says no decision on whether to run for president
November 3, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in an hour

Brazil's Meirelles says no decision on whether to run for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday that he will make a decision on whether to run for president next year at “the right time” as he is focused on his job as a minister.

In an interview with a local radio station, Meirelles said he will not be a vice presidential running mate under any circumstances. He had previously said he would consider running on a ticket as a vice president, but then brushed off those comments as a joke. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

