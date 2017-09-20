FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's minister says to submit new bankruptcy rules soon
September 20, 2017 / 4:24 PM / in a month

Brazil's minister says to submit new bankruptcy rules soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is about to submit new bankruptcy rules to Congress, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday at an event in New York in which he also reiterated the need for a proposed pension overhaul for greater fiscal discipline.

Meirelles said Brazil has begun to grow after its worst recession on record but prices do not yet reflect a full recovery - making this a good opportunity for companies to boost their investments in the country. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

