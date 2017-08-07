FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 4 days ago

Brazil should avoid changes to pension reform bill -minister

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will seek to approve its proposed pension overhaul without further changes in Congress, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Monday at an event in São Paulo.

Oliveira said the pension reform is the government's main priority to balance public finances in the long run. He also said leading indicators suggest economic growth, needed to grow tax revenues, remained "close to neutral" in the second quarter. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)

