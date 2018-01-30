Brazil finmin says GDP growth may hit 4 pct with reforms

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Tuesday said economic reforms, reduction of the state’s presence in the economy and higher productivity may boost the country’s growth rate to between 3.5 percent and 4 percent.

Meirelles said the recent pickup in capital markets activity may create privatization opportunities in the banking sector, but he noted “gradual steps” to increase private sector ownership.

Brazil’s government owns mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal and is a controlling shareholder in Banco do Brasil SA. (Reporting by Taís Haupt; writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)