Brazil social distancing seen returning to pre-pandemic levels in December -economy ministry official

BRASILIA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Social distancing in Brazil is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in mid-December, which will help reduce unemployment next year and extend the economic recovery already underway, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a virtual debate hosted by Safra Bank, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said the big challenges next year are employment, credit and fiscal consolidation, adding that fiscal discipline is the best thing for Brazil, especially the poor, as it will keep inflation and interest rates low. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)