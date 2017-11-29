Brazil gov't will not further ease pension reform plan -official

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will not further water down a plan to streamline the social security system, the presidential chief of staff said on Wednesday, after doing so repeatedly to garner lawmakers’ support.

The current version of the plan, which Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said he expects to be put to vote in the lower house of Congress next week, would generate fiscal savings of around 60 percent of the government’s original proposal. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)