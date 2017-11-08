FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil party leaders to meet Thursday on minimal pension reform -lawmaker
November 8, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil party leaders to meet Thursday on minimal pension reform -lawmaker

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian congressional party leaders will meet on Thursday to decide on the minimum reforms to the pension system that can win approval in Congress, the lawmaker in charge of overseeing the bill said on Wednesday.

Congressman Arthur Maia told reporters that Congress has a narrow window of opportunity to pass a bill, which needs to be changed because it does not currently have enough votes in the lower house to pass.

Maia does not expect a new text to be agreed upon by Friday, but said it must include a minimum retirement age at least or else it would be useless in cutting the budget deficit. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

