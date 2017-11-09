Brazil's diluted pension bill will keep minimum retirement age - Arthur Maia

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An agreement struck on Thursday on an amended pension reform bill capable of winning passage in the lower house of Congress will keep the establishment of a minimum retirement age, a key clause to bolster Brazil’s costly pension system, the lawmaker responsible for overseeing the legislation told reporters.

Congressman Arthur Maia said he hopes the new bill will be able to save the Treasury half of what the original measure proposed. Maia said an initial text could be ready by the end of the day and a final one after the Nov. 15 national holiday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)