FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meirelles sees new Brazil pension reform with most of original savings
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Meirelles sees new Brazil pension reform with most of original savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects a final pension reform proposal to maintain at least half of the fiscal savings expected from the original bill, but a final estimate has yet to be made, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.

Meirelles said the government has agreed with lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia and other congressional leaders that a watered-down pension reform should be voted as soon as possible. The final text should keep a minimum retirement age, transition rules and the end of public sector privileges, he said. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.