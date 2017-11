BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investors are wrong to think the Brazilian government has “thrown in the towel” on efforts to streamline its social security system, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

Brazilian stocks fell to a two-month low on Tuesday after President Michel Temer acknowledged the possibility of a defeat on his proposed pension reform, which investors see as critical to curbing government debt. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres)